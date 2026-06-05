Liechtenstein vs Cyprus: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Liechtenstein and Cyprus will face off in an international friendly on Sunday. Unfortunately, neither team will be participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Liechtenstein, faced with a tough qualifying group, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after not earning a point during their UEFA qualifying round. Cyprus has a similar story, but had a small amount of success in group qualifying with 2 wins and 2 draws.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus.
How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, LIE
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Liechtenstein vs Cyprus Odds
Cyprus is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Liechtenstein
- 6/4: at Andorra (Loss, 2-0)
- 3/26: at Tanzania (Win, 1-0)
- 11/18: at Belgium (Loss, 7-0)
- 11/15: vs Wales (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/13: at Montenegro (Loss, 2-1)
Cyprus
- 6/4: at Slovenia (Draw, 1-1)
- 3/30: vs Moldova (Win, 3-2)
- 3/26: vs Belarus (Loss, 1-0)
- 11/18: vs Estonia (Loss, 4-2)
- 11/15: vs Austria (Loss, 2-0)
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