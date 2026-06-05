International Friendlies
Liechtenstein vs Cyprus
International Friendlies

Liechtenstein vs Cyprus: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 6, 2026 11:01 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein and Cyprus will face off in an international friendly on Sunday. Unfortunately, neither team will be participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Liechtenstein, faced with a tough qualifying group, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after not earning a point during their UEFA qualifying round. Cyprus has a similar story, but had a small amount of success in group qualifying with 2 wins and 2 draws.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Cyprus

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Liechtenstein vs Cyprus Odds

Cyprus is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse keep on rolling with their group preview series, this time breaking down Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia and Group F! Are the guys worried about Japan’s injuries? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Liechtenstein

  • 6/4: at Andorra (Loss, 2-0)
  • 3/26: at Tanzania (Win, 1-0)
  • 11/18: at Belgium (Loss, 7-0)
  • 11/15: vs Wales (Loss, 1-0)
  • 10/13: at Montenegro (Loss, 2-1)

Cyprus

  • 6/4: at Slovenia (Draw, 1-1)
  • 3/30: vs Moldova (Win, 3-2)
  • 3/26: vs Belarus (Loss, 1-0)
  • 11/18: vs Estonia (Loss, 4-2)
  • 11/15: vs Austria (Loss, 2-0)
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