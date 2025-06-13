FIFA Men's World Cup
Shaboozey and Miami's Largest Ever Drone Show Shine Bright at FOX Sports' 2026 World Cup Countdown Party
Shaboozey and Miami's Largest Ever Drone Show Shine Bright at FOX Sports' 2026 World Cup Countdown Party

Published Jun. 13, 2025 10:00 p.m. ET

FOX held a spectacular event to celebrate being one year out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami's South Beach on Friday night. The party was headlined by a performance from country artist Shaboozey and the largest drone show in Miami history.

The drones flew through the air and created a number of formations, while the artist performed two songs -- including his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." 

Here are the best shots:

With Shaboozey hyping up the crowd, the drones formed the letters "USA" along with some stars and red, white, and blue lining.

The drones then aligned to create the tournament's official logo for 2026.

A silhouette of the trophy outlined by brightly-lit and dazzling drones. 

And finally, the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy illuminating the sky above South Beach, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino taking in the sights and sounds.

