Shaboozey and Miami's Largest Ever Drone Show Shine Bright at FOX Sports' 2026 World Cup Countdown Party
FOX held a spectacular event to celebrate being one year out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami's South Beach on Friday night. The party was headlined by a performance from country artist Shaboozey and the largest drone show in Miami history.
The drones flew through the air and created a number of formations, while the artist performed two songs -- including his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
Here are the best shots:
With Shaboozey hyping up the crowd, the drones formed the letters "USA" along with some stars and red, white, and blue lining.
The drones then aligned to create the tournament's official logo for 2026.
A silhouette of the trophy outlined by brightly-lit and dazzling drones.
And finally, the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy illuminating the sky above South Beach, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino taking in the sights and sounds.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 World Cup: Who has qualified and who can make it?
What If ... the U.S. Wasn't Robbed in the 2002 World Cup?
26 stars for '26: Top players who could define the World Cup
-
Shaboozey, FOX Sports kick off one year to go from soccer's biggest event
Projecting the USA’s World Cup Squad: Luna Over Reyna? Turner Starts at GK?
Christian Pulisic defends USMNT absence, hits back on 'out of line' criticism
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
2026 FIFA World Cup teams: Who has qualified for the World Cup?
-
2026 World Cup: Who has qualified and who can make it?
What If ... the U.S. Wasn't Robbed in the 2002 World Cup?
26 stars for '26: Top players who could define the World Cup
-
Shaboozey, FOX Sports kick off one year to go from soccer's biggest event
Projecting the USA’s World Cup Squad: Luna Over Reyna? Turner Starts at GK?
Christian Pulisic defends USMNT absence, hits back on 'out of line' criticism
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
2026 FIFA World Cup teams: Who has qualified for the World Cup?