FIFA Men's World Cup
How Spain Star Lamine Yamal Instills Real Fear In Opposing Defenders
FIFA Men's World Cup

How Spain Star Lamine Yamal Instills Real Fear In Opposing Defenders

Updated Jul. 14, 2026 7:09 p.m. ET

Spain secured its spot in the FIFA World Cup final with a convincing 2-0 victory over France in Dallas, and FOX Sports analyst Landon Donovan came away highly impressed with the performance of Lamine Yamal.

Speaking after the match, the former United States men's national team star observed the defensive fears Yamal caused for the French side whenever he was on the ball, pointing out his decision-making in possession.

"Every time he gets the ball, there's this real fear in the French team, and his decision-making as to when to just pass quickly and then everybody relaxes, or he starts to go at you, and he mixed it up perfectly all night," Donovan said.

Yamal didn't score or have an assist in Tuesday's match. However, he helped set up Spain's first goal when France defender Lucas Digne fouled him in the penalty box. Yamal nearly scored as well, putting a shot past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The goal was called off, though, as Yamal was slightly offside. 

The LA Galaxy legend highlighted Yamal's growth over the course of the tournament, noting how the young player's physical recovery from a pre-tournament hamstring injury has matched his rising form.

"He was fantastic," Donovan said. "He drew the penalty. He hasn't been the goalscorer we've expected this tournament, but as he's gotten healthier throughout the tournament, he's gotten better and better."

Donovan also pointed out the winger's involvement in Spain's offense against France, noting that Spain's attacking threat consistently focused on his wing.

"Both goals came down that side," Donovan said. "Plus the goal he scored that was a little bit offside. He was great. He was fantastic."

With the victory, Spain advances to the final, where it will face the winner of the semifinal between Argentina and England.

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