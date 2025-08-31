National Basketball Association
Lakers Star Luka Doncic Joins Rare Company With Triple-Double at EuroBasket
Published Aug. 31, 2025 1:38 p.m. ET

Luka Doncic’s triple-double powered Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium on Sunday and its first win at EuroBasket.

Doncic scored 26 points, had 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in Katowice, Poland. It was only the 4th triple-double at EuroBasket since 1995.

The Los Angeles Lakers standout also became the youngest player (26 years and 184 days) to reach 400 EuroBasket points since Tony Parker in 2007 (25 years, 122 days).

After losing to Poland and France — despite 34- and 39-point performances from Doncic — Slovenia next plays Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

