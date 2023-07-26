Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappé reportedly turns down record offer from Al Hilal Updated Jul. 26, 2023 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kylian Mbappé is rejecting a record-setting offer from Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian soccer team made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for the Paris Saint-Germain star on Monday and was given permission to negotiate with the player.

But on Wednesday, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappé had turned down the club.

If he had accepted, Mbappé could have made up to $776 million for playing just one year in Saudi Arabia, according to CBS Sports. The deal would've only carried him through the final year of his current deal, leaving him free to sign a deal with any other club in 2024.

But as Mbappé turned down the record-setting offer, the 24-year-old might have his eyes set elsewhere. PSG thinks that Mbappé has already agreed to terms on a deal with Real Madrid as Mbappé has "no intention to open talks" with Al Hilal even though it offered a $221 million fixed salary proposal and 100% image rights, according to Romano.

Mbappé has been in an ongoing contract dispute with PSG for multiple months. He told the club in a letter that he didn't plan to pick up his 2024-25 option in June, meaning he would be entering the final year of his deal this upcoming season. It appears that Mbappé will be moved before then, though, as PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said the club can't let him leave for nothing.

But there has been some posturing from PSG's end as it relates to possibly letting its star player go to Real Madrid. Mbappé has been linked to Real Madrid for years and was even in negotiations to join the club he rooted for when he was a kid in 2022 before opting to remain with PSG.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

