Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told PSG he won't extend contract past 2024

Kylian Mbappé might be on his way out of Paris soon.

The French striker informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not trigger the option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, making the 2023-24 season the year of his contract with the team, per multiple reports. With Mbappé making his option decision a year in advance, PSG will either try to convince him to stay or will try to sell his rights this summer as it doesn't want to lose him for free, reports added.

This marks the second straight offseason that Mbappé's club future has been in question. His contract expired in the summer of 2022 and he nearly joined Real Madrid before he signed a three-year deal worth $223 million to remain with PSG.

Early reports suggest that Real Madrid is a favorite to acquire Mbappé, whether it be in 2024 or in a sale this offseason. Real Madrid reportedly made Mbappé a contract offer that would've made him the highest-paid player in the club's history and would've brought him to the team he rooted for growing up as a kid.

Mbappé, 24, has been one of the game's best players since he originally joined the French club on loan from Monaco in 2017 before officially joining in 2018 on a $186 million transfer fee. He scored at least 30 goals in the last five seasons, notching at least 39 goals in four of those years as he's nearly scored a goal per match in club play. He scored 41 total goals in 43 club matches this past season.

He's also dazzled on the international stage, helping France win the World Cup in 2018 and scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final in 2022, which France lost.

For PSG, Mbappé's potential departure would be its second major blow of the 2023 offseason. It already lost Lionel Messi, who departed the club after two seasons to sign with Inter Miami. After Mbappé and Messi's historic battle in the World Cup final this past year, the pair helped PSG win a second straight Ligue 1 title in May.

Neymar is also reportedly expected to depart PSG this offseason after he played in just 20 matches for the club this past season.

