Kylian Mbappé Injury Update: Real Madrid Star's Status For Summer Still Unclear

Real Madrid are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Kylian Mbappé after the superstar forward limped out of Friday's 1-1 draw with Real Betis.

While initial tests have offered a glimmer of hope to the Bernabéu faithful, the Frenchman remains a major doubt for the season's defining fixtures and this summer's World Cup.

Positive signs from initial scan

Mbappe and Real Madrid have received some tentatively positive news following the striker's withdrawal during his landmark 100th appearance for the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star sent shock waves through the Bernabéu when he requested a substitution in the closing stages of the clash against Real Betis, sparking immediate fears over his availability for the season's climax.

However, early medical assessments suggest the damage might not be as severe as first feared.

Kylian Mbappe visited the clinic Sunday morning for an ultrasound on his left leg. Though the initial assessment was "good," a definitive diagnosis won't arrive until after a second check-up via MRI on Monday, per DAZN's Sergio Quirante.

Clásico and World Cup concerns remain

Despite the positive result from the scan, the Frenchman is by no means in the clear.

Real Madrid are practically out of the title race, trailing Barcelona by 11 points with only five games remaining, but the timing of the injury is particularly cruel with El Clásico on May 10 just around the corner.

Losing their talisman for such a high-profile fixture would be a bitter blow for manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

The concern extends far beyond the Spanish capital, with France fans holding their breath ahead of this summer's World Cup in North America.

Mbappé, who has been in sensational form with 41 goals this term, is the linchpin of Didier Deschamps' side. Any long-term absence would be catastrophic for Les Bleus as they prepare to face Senegal in their opening group game on June 16.

Arbeloa waits on medical evolution

Speaking after the frustrating 1-1 draw against Betis, which saw Madrid concede a 94th-minute equaliser to Hector Bellerin, Arbeloa was unable to provide a definitive timeline for his star man's return. The manager noted that the decision to substitute Mbappé was a reactive one based on the player's physical sensations on the pitch.

"I have no idea [what's wrong with Mbappé]," Arbeloa told reporters. "He felt some discomfort. We'll see how he evolves over the next few days." The player reportedly walked past the dugout and straight to the dressing room.

Madrid's mounting injury list

The potential loss of Mbappé adds to a growing list of headaches for the Madrid hierarchy. With Rodrygo already ruled out of the World Cup due to a serious knee injury, the Bernabeu outfit are seeing their attacking options depleted at a critical juncture.

While the MRI on Monday will provide the final verdict, it is highly likely that Mbappé will be rested for the upcoming match against Espanyol on May 3.

The club's medical staff will be working around the clock to ensure he can at least play some part in the final weeks of the campaign without jeopardizing his chances of leading France on the world stage this summer.