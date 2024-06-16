UEFA Euro
Kylian Mbappé doesn't expect to play in Olympics after Real Madrid transfer
UEFA Euro

Kylian Mbappé doesn't expect to play in Olympics after Real Madrid transfer

Published Jun. 16, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé thinks he won't be able to play for France at the Olympic soccer tournament in Paris following his transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappé is captaining France at the European Championship, and playing the Olympics too could take up almost all of his off-season before an eagerly expected debut at Madrid.

France's opening game against the United States at the Olympic men's tournament is on July 24, just 10 days after the European Championship final. The Olympic gold-medal game is Aug. 9.

"For the Olympics, my club has a position that is very clear," Mbappé said Sunday ahead of France's European Championship opening game against Austria on Monday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). "I think that I will not take part in the Games." Mbappé added that he expects to support the French team and watch all of its games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike most international tournaments like the World Cup, European Championship and Copa América, clubs are not required to let their players compete in the men's Olympic tournaments.

French Olympic team coach Thierry Henry left Mbappé out of his provisional squad in early June but indicated he hoped that situation could change before the deadline to name his final squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes