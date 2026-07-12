Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois Weigh Belgium Futures After World Cup Exit

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois have cast doubt over their Belgium futures following the Red Devils' World Cup exit to Spain. Both veterans admitted they need time to recover after demanding seasons, while the Real Madrid goalkeeper also revealed that talks with the Belgian FA and head coach Rudi Garcia will shape his international future.

Belgium Stars Leave Futures Open After World Cup Exit

Belgium's World Cup campaign ended with 2-1 defeat to Spain, leaving the futures of two of their most experienced players in doubt. De Bruyne and Courtois both stopped short of committing to the national team after the tournament.

De Bruyne, who won his 124th Belgium cap, admitted the physical demands of elite football have taken their toll following a difficult period that included hamstring surgery in late 2025. Courtois, meanwhile, saw his tournament end after being substituted because of a quadriceps issue despite wanting to continue.

De Bruyne Seeks Sabbatical After Physical Toll

Speaking after Belgium's elimination, De Bruyne discussed the physical toll he has taken in recent seasons and said he wanted to take a 'break' from the national team.

"I have two or three difficult years behind me and underwent major surgery," De Bruyne told Sporza. "I am 35 years old. I am proud to be standing here, to give everything every day, and to be able to be an example for this young team."

Asked whether the defeat was his final Belgium appearance, he replied: "I don’t think so, but let me take a break for a bit now. It has been a busy year, and then we’ll see."

Courtois Faces Uncertain Future After Substitution Drama

Courtois, who played a key role throughout the group stage, had to end his tournament with an injury. The Real Madrid man, with 115 caps to his name, has openly discussed his future on the international stage.

"It would be good to take a year-long break from the Nations League so I can find some rest," Courtois explained. "Then I can keep goal for the European Championship qualifiers and the European Championship again. It is now up to the national coach and the federation to make a choice.

"I am going to discuss it with Vincent Mannaert and the national coach. If they see it differently than I do, then I will have to consider whether I can remain a Red Devil. Perhaps this was my last match as an international."

Key talks will shape Belgium's future

De Bruyne is expected to take time away before deciding whether to continue his international career. Courtois, meanwhile, will hold talks with Garcia and Mannaert, with the outcome likely to determine whether he remains part of Belgium's plans or brings his international career to an end.