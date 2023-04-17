Julie Ertz
Julie Ertz signs with Angel City after two-year NWSL absence
Julie Ertz

Julie Ertz signs with Angel City after two-year NWSL absence

Published Apr. 17, 2023 2:44 p.m. ET

Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women's Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence.

Ertz has not played in the league since spring 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

"Julie is a world-class player who has proven herself time and again at both club and national team levels," Angel City coach Freya Coombe said in a statement Monday. "In addition to her quality on the ball, she will help us defend higher up the field and against opponent transition. Her leadership and World Cup and Olympic medal-winning experience will undoubtedly help us on our quest for a championship."

Ertz's last club appearance was on May 21, 2021, when she injured her right knee while playing for the Chicago Red Stars.

The Red Stars traded her rights to Angel City in late 2021 but Ertz never played for the team because of her pregnancy. She and husband Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, welcomed son Madden in August.

She became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

"From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey," Ertz said in a statement. "I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere."

Ertz is also vying for one of the 23 U.S. roster spots for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The 31-year-old was on the American squads that won World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

