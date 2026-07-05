Jude Bellingham Joins Elite Club With World Cup Knockout Stage Brace At Azteca

It's not déjà vu; lightning has struck twice in Mexico City, and not just because of the ongoing storms in the area.

In England's round of 16 match against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, Jude Bellingham scored two goals in two minutes, making him the first player to score two goals at the stadium since 1986. The last player? Argentina legend Diego Maradona, against England.

While Maradona needed more than just two minutes to score his brace against Belgium in the 1986 World Cup, he didn't need much more time, with his two goals coming only four minutes apart from each other.

Bellingham and Maradona aren't the only two players that have scored a World Cup brace at the historic stadium — far from it. However, they are a part of an elite club of players that have scored at least two goals in the World Cup knockout stage.

Here is every player that has scored at least two goals at Estadio Azteca in the World Cup knockout stage, from first to last:

Gerd Müller vs. Italy (1970 Semifinal)

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In the legendary "Game of the Century" at Estadio Azteca, Gerd Müller showed exactly why he was feared by defenders worldwide. With a dramatic extra-time brace with goals in the 94th and 110th minutes, Müller carried West Germany's hopes on his back.

While Italy ultimately took the 4-3 victory, Müller’s clinical performance went straight into the football history books.

Gary Lineker vs. Paraguay (1986 Round of 16)

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Lineker’s first goal arrived in the 31st minute, converting a close-range pass from Steve Hodge that opened the scoring. He capped his day off with his second goal coming in the 73rd minute off a perfect cross and an assist from Gary Stevens that set him up to seal the win.

His performance against Paraguay helped lead England to a 3-0 shutout victory, making Lineker one of the few English players at the time to score a World Cup brace at the historic Estadio Azteca.

Diego Maradona vs. England (1986 Quarterfinal)

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Maradona undoubtedly has the most controversial brace ever at Estadio Azteca, and it all starts with the emotional impact of the goals against England. His first goal became famously known as the "Hand of God" after Maradona used his left hand to punch the ball past the goalkeeper.

For Maradona’s second goal, he intercepted the ball in his own half, spun past multiple defenders and faked out the goalkeeper to score. He scored both goals within four minutes that gave Argentina the 2-1 win to advance to the Semifinals against Belgium.

Diego Maradona vs. Belgium (1986 Semifinal)

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If you can do it once, why not do it twice in back-to-back games? That is exactly what Maradona accomplished against Belgium. His first goal came in the 51st minute, courtesy of a delicate chip shot that sailed just over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Maradona’s second goal came in the 63rd minute to give Argentina a 2-0 win, sending them to the finals against West Germany.

Jude Bellingham vs. Mexico (2026 Round of 16)

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Bellingham’s brace against Mexico on their home turf couldn’t have come at a better time for England. Bellingham struck twice within minutes of each goal, scoring a 35th-minute header before converting a sliding finish in the 37th minute off a Harry Kane assist.

He became the first player to score two goals in the round of 16 at Estadio Azteca stadium in four decades, pushing England to the Semifinals against Norway. History keeps being made for England as they chase their first World Cup since 1966.