'It’s Painful Because We Dreamed': Mexico’s World Cup Dream Ends in Round-of-16 Heartbreak

For nearly a month, millions of Mexicans allowed themselves to believe this World Cup would be historic.

They dared bigger and brighter dreams as the national team racked up win after win in fortress Azteca.

Then they woke up to a cruel reality on Monday morning: The World Cup was marching on without Mexico. The team lost to England 3-2 in a round-of-16 thriller on Sunday night and officially disbanded in the morning.

Supporters reluctantly returned to their daily routines, their team no longer a contender and their country no longer a host in a tournament running for another two weeks across the United States.

"It’s painful because we dreamed and had high hopes, and crashing out like this hurts a lot," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. "It wasn’t meant to be ... we couldn’t seal the deal and give the people another night of joy."

The Weight Of History

Mexico staged the opening ceremony and first match on June 11 for a 2–0 victory over South Africa. South Korea was beaten 1–0, the Czech Republic 3–0, and Ecuador 2–0 in the round of 32 for Mexico's first knockout stage success in 40 years.

But they stumbled in the round of 16 for the eighth time in the last nine World Cups. The sole exception was 2022 in Qatar, where El Tri failed to survive the group stage.

"Breaking through that barrier isn’t as easy as everyone thinks, but we’re on the right track," midfielder Erik Lira said. "This time was different because we were playing as one of the best teams out there; we’re leaving with our heads held high."

But unlike previous heartbreaks — late-game collapses against Germany in 1998 and the Netherlands in 2014 and the penalty shootout disaster against Bulgaria in 1994 — this exit was on home soil with every advantage.

Mexico was riding a wave of four consecutive clean-sheet victories. Estadio Azteca was fiercely partisan. And Mexico City's altitude was expected to hamper an unacclimatized England squad. Then a red card left England playing a man short for most of the second half.

But Mexico couldn’t capitalize.

"Losing didn’t hurt so much just because it was England; it hurt because this time it really seemed possible to go further," said Eduardo Juarez, a 63-year-old retiree still wearing his green jersey on Monday. "We had a great team and high hopes but now it’s over."

On Monday morning, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum used her daily press conference to offer words of comfort to the country.

"They played very, very well, and the moment Mexico is experiencing is one of great pride, hope, and unity," Sheinbaum said. "We need to keep our spirits up, acknowledge the effort, and move forward."

What’s Next For El Tri?

With Mexico's run over, Aguirre’s contract has expired. According to the federation’s original roadmap, his assistant coach — Barcelona great Rafael Marquez — is slated to take the helm for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Márquez has a signed agreement in principle but his official appointment must still be ratified by the owners of the 18 Liga MX first division clubs. This review will take place next month after Aguirre submits his final tournament report.

"I had Rafa as a player and now as a colleague; he is more than qualified," Aguirre noted. "He is a valuable asset, he’ll prove it, and I hope he achieves better results than we did."

For Mexico's fans, that transition will become the new anchor for their fractured hopes.

Reporting by the Associated Press.