Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Star Gives Update On Future

Has Cristiano Ronaldo played in his final FIFA World Cup?

Portugal advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Toronto Stadium. But while the team moves on to face Spain, questions loom over the international future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here is everything we know about Ronaldo's retirement plans:

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring?

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Cristiano Ronaldo has not made any decisions about the future of his international career following Portugal's win over Croatia on Thursday.

"I don’t make reckless decisions," Ronaldo said after Portugal's win over Croatia on Thursday. "I will decide after the tournament, not now."

At the club level, Ronaldo is under contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr through June 2027.

Will Ronaldo Play At The 2030 World Cup?

Ronaldo told Fabrizio Romano in June that he has "not ruled out" playing in the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Morocco and his native Portugal. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has also tipped his star striker to play in a record-extending seventh World Cup.

"No one should doubt that," Martinez told Cadena Ser radio. "He's earned it."

How Old Will Ronaldo Be At The 2030 World Cup?

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Ronaldo has yet to confirm if he’ll be competing in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

If Ronaldo decides to be a part of it, he will be 45 years old, which will be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. Given that Portugal is co-hosting the tournament, it’s hard to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo won't at least consider playing.

If he does, Ronaldo would be chasing history. Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary currently holds the record as the oldest player to ever feature in a FIFA World Cup, having played at 45 years old. The exact same age Ronaldo would be.

Where Is The 2030 World Cup?

The 2030 FIFA World Cup marks the 100-year anniversary of the very first World Cup that was held in Uruguay in 1930. FIFA announced that the event will span across three continents and be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.