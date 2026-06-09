Is Bukayo Saka World Cup-Ready For England? Thomas Tuchel Provides Update

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has provided a crucial fitness update on Bukayo Saka ahead of the final World Cup warm-up clash against Costa Rica. The winger missed the recent victory over New Zealand following a grueling, title-winning campaign with Arsenal, prompting the national team staff to carefully manage his minutes to ensure he is fully prepared.

Managing Saka's Fitness

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that England are closely monitoring Saka ahead of Wednesday night’s friendly against Costa Rica. The forward was absent from the 1-0 victory against New Zealand over the weekend after joining the squad late following Arsenal’s involvement in the Champions League final on May 30. Having withdrawn from the March international break due to a setback, the condition of the winger remains a priority. The manager explained his cautious approach regarding the player who recently helped his club win the Premier League. "We have to take care with Bukayo who had an injury in the March camp and carried it through to the club campaign," Tuchel stated.

Arsenal Contingent Ready For Action

Despite the ongoing caution, the head coach praised the winger's commitment during a demanding season where he registered 11 goals and nine assists across 49 appearances for Arsenal. "He made himself available and was brilliant. He was managed in between matches – we are also building him up. That continues at the moment," he added. Beyond the 48-cap international, who has scored 14 goals for his country, the boss delivered positive news regarding the rest of the Arsenal contingent. Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are completely fit. The manager reassured supporters, declaring: "No-one needs a break. Everyone is available which is very good news. No [injury] complaints after the first match."

Building Up Match Sharpness

With the tournament approaching, the coaching staff are increasing the intensity. The focus shifts towards extending playing time against Costa Rica. Tuchel outlined the immediate preparation strategy, noting the positive response from the group. "[We've had] one day of recovery and two good training sessions. We are ready to give it a push tomorrow, meaning more than 45 minutes. Players will play 60, maybe 70 minutes. We will make this decision in the afternoon," he detailed. Looking ahead to the performance, he added: "Tomorrow, we expect a physical push tomorrow. Physically, [with] intensity and style and play. We want to take the next step and we feel ready for it."

What Comes Next For England?

England has a final friendly against Costa Rica before shifting their complete focus towards their opening Group L fixtures. Saka and his team-mates will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17, followed by clashes with Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.

Reporting by GOAL.