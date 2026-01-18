Trouble in Liverpool? Arne Slot Reportedly Has FSG Support Despite Struggles

Arne Slot reportedly still has the backing of Liverpool owners FSG despite a downturn in results. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday afternoon, which extended their winless run to four matches. The pressure continues to mount on Slot, with the defending Premier League champions now 14 points off league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool were booed off against Burnley

Florian Wirtz scored his fourth goal in his last six games to put the Reds ahead on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool looked to put three crucial points on the board. Burnley, though, were level midway through the second half as Marcus Edwards bagged his first league goal of the season, which eventually secured what could prove a vital point in their bid to beat the drop.

Liverpool were booed off following their stalemate with the Clarets, prompting talk that the Reds may look to cut ties with Slot. "I completely understand the frustration," the Dutchman said after the draw. "I have the same and the players definitely have the same frustration as the fans have. If we are not disappointed anymore by having a draw at home against Burnley then something is completely wrong."

While the result means Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 in the Premier League, failure to beat Burnley at home didn't sit well with supporters.

Slot has FSG backing

Slot, though, still has the backing FSG, according to a report from The Athletic. The Liverpool owners have no intention of following rivals Manchester United and Chelsea by making a managerial change in January. Both Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca were shown the Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge exits, respectively, earlier this month.

The former Feyenoord man needs to turn Liverpool's fortunes around quickly, however, with a readymade replacement waiting in the wings. Ex-Liverpool midfielder and fan favourite Xabi Alonso was relieved of his duties as Real Madrid boss last Monday, following their Supercopa de Espana loss to Barcelona.

Alonso was previously linked with the Anfield hotseat back in 2024 when the club considered replacements for the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, only for the Spaniard to commit to Bayer Leverkusen before leaving the German side last summer. Alonso's Real Madrid exit has prompted speculation that his next job may be in the Premier League, with Tottenham, who are said to be weighing up whether to sack Thomas Frank following their 2-1 defeat to rivals West Ham, credited with an interest in the 44-year-old.

Burnley draw 'won't be acceptable'

Steven Gerrard voiced his discontent with the Burnley draw on Saturday, stating that the result with the Clarets "won't be acceptable".

"That won't be acceptable – a draw with Burnley at home, with all due respect," the Liverpool hero said on TNT Sports. "If you're being critical of the Liverpool team - even though they're on a better run in terms of unbeaten games – the draws to the likes of Leeds and Burnley at home. That's not acceptable.

"There will be a lot of criticism that comes the manager's way again. But give the manager credit. The last time we spoke about this, you asked me if the team was in a crisis, and I said I didn't think it was in a crisis because I felt like this manager was capable of making things better and steadying the ship.

"He has moved the team from the middle of the table and up back into the Champions League positions.

"I think that will be a priority for him and the team, minimum top four this season, but that won't take anything away from the criticism that will come his way."

Liverpool looking to return to winning ways

Liverpool now face successive away games as they look to return to winning ways. Slot takes his men to Marseille in midweek as the Reds strive to avoid the Champions League playoffs and secure automatic progress to the round of 16.

The Reds then take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium next weekend in a bid to keep their top-four hopes alive.