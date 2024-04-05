MLS
Inter Miami says Lionel Messi will play Saturday vs. Colorado Rapids
MLS

Inter Miami says Lionel Messi will play Saturday vs. Colorado Rapids

Published Apr. 5, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is coming back to Inter Miami's lineup, with the team saying his absence for a hamstring injury will end Saturday at home in an MLS match against the Colorado Rapids.

"He's back," the team wrote in a social media post Friday.

Messi has missed Inter Miami's last four games, including one Wednesday when the club wasted a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Mexico's Monterrey in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. Tensions boiled over after that physical game, with members of both teams — Messi included — involved in a postgame shouting match near the locker room area at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami finished that game a man down, leading to Monterrey's comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We know what those matches represent. They are played with intensity," Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales said Friday. "But the truth is, the most important thing happened on the field. We played against a great rival. Yes, unfortunately when we went down to 10 players we did not maintain the result. But now we have to go to Monterrey and try to do it in the best way to be able to advance."

The second leg of the Miami-Monterrey series is Wednesday. And Messi would figure to be available for that, given that he will be in the lineup on Saturday.

Messi hasn't played since March 13, and also missed Argentina's exhibitions last month against El Salvador and Costa Rica. He trained with Miami on Friday.

"He's getting better every day," Morales said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
MLS
share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Minus injured Lionel Messi, Inter Miami falls in Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

Minus injured Lionel Messi, Inter Miami falls in Champions Cup quarterfinal opener

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes