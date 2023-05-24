FIFA Women's World Cup Injuries remain a concern for USWNT as World Cup edges closer Published May. 24, 2023 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's Note: "Plane to Australia/New Zealand" is FOX Sports' biweekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to make the United States women's national team's 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

There's now less than one month to go until Vlatko Andonovski releases his final 23-player roster for this summer's World Cup. And there are still many questions surrounding some of the final spots as well as some of the biggest names in the sport.

For example, Rose Lavelle has not played in a club match for OL Reign since suffering a "knock" during the U.S. women's national team window last month. She missed the second match against Ireland, and has not seen the pitch since.

Julie Ertz, who made a surprise return to the national team in April after giving birth in August, played her first full 90 minutes for Angel City on May 13, but then didn't play in the next game. Even if Ertz isn't back to 100% or in 2019 World Cup form, it's hard to imagine a roster without her on it.

Then there's Christen Press, who has not ruled herself out of making her third World Cup roster. However, she still has not played a game for Angel City this season. She's been honest about how her road to recovering from a torn ACL has taken longer than expected, but recently told ESPN she was in the "final stretch." What does that mean in terms of being fit and healthy enough to make Andonovski's squad? Remember, he did not include her in a camp last year before she was injured.

Andonovski obviously has huge decisions to make. The U.S. coach is still making the rounds at NWSL matches every week and keeping a keen eye on all players — whether they've been in recent national team camps or not.

With that said, here's where the USWNT player pool stands:

FIRST CLASS

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Naeher recently appeared in her 150th NWSL match, making her the only goalkeeper in league history to reach that mark. She also became just the second keeper in the NWSL to record 500 saves, joining former USWNT teammate Ashlyn Harris.

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Murphy continues to play regular minutes for the Courage and leads the league with four clean sheets.

Defenders

Alana Cook ( OL Reign )

Still starting every match and playing every minute for the Reign.

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns)

Dunn may play outside back for the USWNT, but as a midfielder for the Thorns, she has scored two goals in the last three matches and is tied for the league lead with five goals.

Emily Fox ( North Carolina Courage )

Nothing new to report on Fox, other than she starts every game and plays every minute for the Courage.

Naomi Girma ( San Diego Wave )

Girma never comes off the field for the Wave.

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)

Sauerbrunn has not played for the Thorns since April 22 due to a foot injury.

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

It's been a big couple weeks for Horan, who won both the Coupe de France feminine final and became a Division I feminine champion with Lyon.

Rose Lavelle ( OL Reign )

Lavelle has still not played for the Reign since suffering a knock against Ireland during the April FIFA window.

Andi Sullivan ( Washington Spirit )

Sullivan, the Spirit's captain, recently proclaimed her club is "fit as hell."

Forwards

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Morgan scored a goal on Mother's Day, which just feels right.

Megan Rapinoe ( OL Reign )

Just in case anyone was curious about Rapinoe's fitness level, she played a full 90 minutes in the Reign's 1-0 loss to the Courage on May 14.

Trinity Rodman ( Washington Spirit )

Rodman rarely comes off the field for the Spirit. Could that be a sign – or at least a hint – that she's ready to do the same for the USWNT this summer? Andonovski still has to figure out how he'll replace Mallory Swanson, and Rodman seems ready for the moment.

Sophia Smith ( Portland Thorns )

Smith hasn't scored for the Thorns since her hat trick on April 1. She did have six shots in her team's 4-0 win over Chicago on Sunday, though.

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

Williams is living her best life right now. In a span of three days, she got engaged, turned 30 and scored her fifth goal of the season for first-place Gotham.

ECONOMY

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch ( Kansas City Current )

Franch has only played in four of eight games for the second-to-last place Current.

Defenders:

Tierna Davison ( Chicago Red Stars )

Chicago may be sitting in last place, but at least Davidson is back to playing full 90 minute matches.

Sofia Huerta ( OL Reign )

Huerta is doing everything she can to make this roster, playing nearly every minute at outside back for the Reign.

Midfielders

Julie Ertz ( Angel City )

Ertz played 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Spirit on May 13 – her first full match since giving birth in August. Ertz didn't play the next game against the Courage, but she took on the role of the encouraging teammate from the sideline.

Ashley Sanchez ( Washington Spirit )

Sanchez has started every game for the Spirit and is doing everything she can to make a push for her first World Cup roster.

Forwards

Alyssa Thompson ( Angel City )

The 18-year-old has scored two goals in the last four games for LA.

STANDBY LIST

Defenders

Casey Krueger ( Chicago Red Stars )

Krueger has played the full 90 minutes in seven of eight games for the last-place Red Stars.

Kelley O'Hara ( NJ/NY Gotham )

O'Hara didn't play in the most recent match for Gotham – but it didn't matter in a 4-1 win over the Reign.

Emily Sonnett ( OL Reign )

Sonnett has started every game this season, doing everything she can to crack Andonovski's roster.

Midfielders

Catarina Macario ( Lyon )

Macario announced this week that she will not be "physically ready" to play in the World Cup this summer after tearing her ACL last year. While Andonvoski hoped she would have returned already, recovery has taken longer than expected.

Kristie Mewis ( NJ/NY Gotham )

Mewis had an assist in Gotham's 4-1 win over the Reign on May 21.

Taylor Kornieck ( San Diego Wave )

After missing a handful of matches with an injury, Kornieck was subbed on in the 87th minute of the Wave's 3-0 win over Houston on May 20.

Forwards

Ashley Hatch ( Washington Spirit )

After converting a penalty kick in a 1-0 win over Angel City, Hatch is tied with Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Lynn Williams to lead the league in the Golden Boot race with five goals. But will that be enough to make the World Cup roster at the most competitive position?

Christen Press ( Angel City )

Press still hasn't played in a match for LA yet.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

