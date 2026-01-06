'I am Honored': Chelsea Turns to Liam Rosenior as New Manager

In partnership with

Liam Rosenior has been confirmed as the new manager of Chelsea, bringing an emotional end to his successful tenure at Strasbourg. The 41-year-old described the move to Stamford Bridge as an "honor" he simply could not refuse, citing the allure of the Club World Cup champions and a desperate desire to return home to his family.

An opportunity impossible to ignore

Rosenior was confirmed as the new Blues boss on Tuesday morning, replacing the recently sacked Enzo Maresca's at the helm after signing a contract that runs until 2032. After days of intense speculation linking the Englishman with a return to the Premier League, Rosenior has broken his silence, explaining why he accepted the invitation to lead one of global football's true heavyweights.

The appointment marks a meteoric rise for the young tactician, who has spent the last year and a half rehabilitating his reputation and refining his craft in Ligue 1. His departure from Strasbourg, while expected given the hierarchy's ownership structure, was tinged with visible emotion as he addressed the media following his final game in charge in France.

Speaking candidly about the whirlwind nature of the negotiations, Rosenior revealed that while his commitment to Strasbourg remained absolute until the final whistle, the call from West London changed everything. The allure of managing the London club was simply too powerful to resist.

"I was fully focused on Strasbourg's last match but what has happened since is I have been given permission - one of the biggest clubs in the world - who are Club World Cup champions," Rosenior explained. "It is an honour to speak to a club like that and on this day it looks like I will be the manager of that football club."

The pull of home

While his time in Alsace has been professionally fulfilling, the separation from his family in the UK has evidently weighed heavily on the 41-year-old. The Chelsea job offers a rare convergence of professional prestige and personal resolution, allowing him to work at the highest level without the personal cost of living abroad.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity at an incredible club, the world champions, and one I just couldn't turn down," Rosenior admitted. "And I can go home, and see my kids. I have made a sacrifice being away from them."

Best months of my career

Rosenior’s tenure at Strasbourg will go down as a resounding success. Tasked with developing young talent — often players on loan from Chelsea — while maintaining competitiveness in a difficult league, he exceeded expectations. He leaves France having guided Strasbourg to a formidable position in Ligue 1, playing a brand of progressive football that evidently caught the eye of the ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Reflecting on his time across the Channel, Rosenior was effusive in his praise for the French club, insisting that his success was a collective effort rather than a solo endeavour.

"It's been the best 18 months of my professional career here at Strasbourg," he stated. "I have met some incredible people and none of that happens without the hard work of everyone connected with this football club."

Crucially, Rosenior was keen to point out that his move to Chelsea was not a foregone conclusion simply because of the shared ownership. His performances in Ligue 1 had attracted attention from across Europe’s elite, validating his credentials as a top-tier manager in his own right.

"It's not just Chelsea, I have had interest from other Champions League clubs," he revealed, silencing critics who might suggest this is purely an internal promotion. "But this opportunity, I can't turn down."

A BlueCo success story

Rosenior now walks into a dressing room brimming with billion-pound talent and the heavy expectation that comes with the 'World Champion' badge on the shirt. He will be tasked with translating his tactical philosophy to the Premier League stage immediately, with supporters expecting a title challenge to match their global status.

The appointment is a bold statement from the BlueCo ownership. It suggests that their multi-club model is not just a pipeline for developing players like Andrey Santos or Angelo Gabriel, but a breeding ground for coaching talent as well. By promoting Rosenior, they are banking on continuity and a shared footballing DNA.

"Bad timing for Strasbourg: We will see in the future," he added. "In life, you cannot guarantee anything good or bad. Good things or bad things can happen. What I would say is that I travelled yesterday with Marc and David to not only take an opportunity but also make sure this club moves forward. Whoever comes in will be of very high calibre help this club be successful for years to come."