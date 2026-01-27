Liverpool
Liverpool To MLS: Polish Keeper Fabian Mrozek Will Get Loan To FC Cincinnati
Liverpool To MLS: Polish Keeper Fabian Mrozek Will Get Loan To FC Cincinnati

Updated Jan. 27, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a loan agreement to sign Polish youth international goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek from Liverpool, according to The Athletic. The deal includes an option to buy, giving Cincinnati flexibility depending on the goalkeeper's adaptation and performance in Major League Soccer. Mrozek spent the second half of last season on loan at National League side Forest Green Rovers.

Liverpool youth product

The goalkeeper joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020 from Polish club FC Wroclaw in a deal worth £250,000 and has since featured extensively at youth level. He made 17 appearances in Premier League 2 while progressing through the club’s academy system.

Third-choice goalkeeper role

At FC Cincinnati, Mrozek is expected to serve as the club’s third goalkeeper, according to The Athletic. American shot-stopper Roman Celentano remains the undisputed starter, while 30-year-old Evan Louro provides veteran depth. Academy product Paul Walters departed earlier this month on a season-long loan to Irish side Bohemians, opening space on the depth chart.

Playoff contenders last season

Cincinnati enter the new season with a strong defensive core, led by United States international Miles Robinson and former Chelsea center back Matt Miazga. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference last season before being eliminated in the playoffs by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

What comes next?

FC Cincinnati return to action on Feb. 18 in the Concacaf Champions Cup, when they face Universidad O&M away in the first leg. The return leg will be played on Feb. 25 at TQL Stadium.

