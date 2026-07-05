How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England

Day 25 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues the Round of 16, with Vinicius Junior's Brazil facing Erling Haaland's Norway in a rematch of their stunning 1998 World Cup meeting. The day closes in Mexico City, where an unbeaten Mexico side that has yet to concede a goal hosts Harry Kane and England. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Norway

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Brazil went 2-1-0 through Group C and needed a stoppage-time winner to edge Japan in the Round of 32, staying unbeaten behind Vinicius Junior's attack. Norway finished 2-0-1 in Group I and advanced past the Ivory Coast on another goal from Erling Haaland, who's tied for second with 5 goals for this year's Golden Boot race.

Player to Watch

While Brazil has many ways it can beat opponents, Norway is far more limited. Fortunately for The Vikings, its main weapon, Haaland, is one of the best forwards of his generation. If he can find openings in Brazil’s defense, it might be enough to spark an upset. He is certainly going to be the most consequential player in this game.

Mexico vs. England

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico has won all four of its matches without conceding a goal, and the host nation returns to Mexico City for the Round of 16 riding that momentum and a raucous, high-altitude crowd. England is also unbeaten, advancing behind Harry Kane's five goals after a Round of 32 win over DR Congo.

Player to Watch

Along with Haaland, Kane is one of the best center forwards of his generation. Thus far in the tournament, Kane has been very effective in bailing England out of otherwise subpar performances. In this game, Kane will face the tournament’s best defensive team that will be highly focused on stopping him.

But even if Kane can be stopped from scoring, he can also be very valuable drifting back into midfield and helping create plays. If Kane struggles in this game, it could be a very long day for the Three Lions. On the other hand, if Kane can find the back of the net early, it will make life easier for England to deal with the crowd and the altitude the rest of the way.

Kylian Mbappé Sends France to Quarterfinals 🚨 Thierry Henry & Zlatan REACT to Win & Preview Morocco Check out the post-game recap between France and Paraguay, and preview the Round of 16 matchup between France and Morocco

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Brazil

Norway

Mexico

England

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup