The No. 4 seed San Jose Earthquakes and No. 5 seed Houston Dynamo FC open their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series Tuesday night. Game 1 kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 from PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

San Jose hosts its first home playoff game since PayPal Park opened more than a decade ago. San Jose has won once in its last six matches, and Houston has won once in its last 10.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Player To Watch

Preston Judd scored 17 of San Jose's 57 goals, put 41 shots on goal and posted 9.3 expected goals, so he has finished well above the chances he got. San Jose needs that, having won once in its last six matches.

San Jose and Houston each take about 10 shots a game, so Judd will not see a flood of chances. Game 2 is in Houston, which makes Game 1 at PayPal Park the one to take care of. San Jose needs him to get one past Jonathan Bond, whose 12 clean sheets are the most on Houston.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC Odds