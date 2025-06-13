FIFA Club World Cup How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates Published Jun. 13, 2025 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place across 12 stadiums in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? When does it start?

Here are the key dates for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament:

Group stage: June 14 to June 26

Round of 16: June 28 to July 1

Quarterfinals: July 4 and July 5

Semifinals: July 8 and July 9

Final: July 13

How can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? What channel will it be on?

All 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available to watch on DAZN. TNT, TBS and TruTV will also air select games.

How can I stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

All the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available on DAZN. Live-streaming services are also available that carry TNT, TBS and TruTV, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. MAX can also be used to stream games on those channels.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Groups

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

