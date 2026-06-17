FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 21, 2026 6:10 a.m. ET
Uruguay and Cape Verde meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.
Uruguay drew their opening match with Saudi Arabia 1-1, with Maxi Araujo finding the net. Cape Verde, with perhaps the most shocking result of the tournament so far, played to a scoreless draw in their opener against Spain.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
LIVE Reaction to Spain's SHOCKING draw s vs. Cape Verde and previewing Messi, Mbappé and Haaland
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Odds
Uruguay World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Uruguay vs Spain - Guadalajara Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
Cape Verde World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Uruguay vs. Cape Verde and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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