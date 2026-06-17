Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Uruguay and Cape Verde meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.

Uruguay drew their opening match with Saudi Arabia 1-1, with Maxi Araujo finding the net. Cape Verde, with perhaps the most shocking result of the tournament so far, played to a scoreless draw in their opener against Spain.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

LIVE Reaction to Spain's SHOCKING draw s vs. Cape Verde and previewing Messi, Mbappé and Haaland Alexi & Mosse react to Spain's shock 0-0 vs Cape Verde, recap draws, preview stars.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Odds

Uruguay World Cup Schedule

Cape Verde World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Uruguay vs. Cape Verde and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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