Qatar vs. Switzerland: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Qatar and Switzerland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA.

Qatar, ranked 56th by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2022, when they became the first host nation to lose all three group matches. Switzerland, ranked 19th by FIFA, are appearing at their 13th World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run achieved in 1934, 1938 and 1954. The Swiss most recently reached the knockout stage in 2022 before losing 6-1 to Portugal in the Round of 16.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland Alexi Lalas and David Mosse continue their World Cup Previews, this time diving into co-host Canada’s group, Group B. Will the Swiss lead by Granit Xhaka make another run? Are we worried about Alphonso Davies' health? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Qatar vs. Switzerland Odds

Qatar World Cup Schedule

Switzerland World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Qatar vs. Switzerland and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.