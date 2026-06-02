Qatar vs. Switzerland: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Qatar and Switzerland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA.
Qatar, ranked 56th by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2022, when they became the first host nation to lose all three group matches. Switzerland, ranked 19th by FIFA, are appearing at their 13th World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run achieved in 1934, 1938 and 1954. The Swiss most recently reached the knockout stage in 2022 before losing 6-1 to Portugal in the Round of 16.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland
- When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Qatar vs. Switzerland Odds
Qatar World Cup Schedule
- June 13: Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Qatar vs. Canada — BC Place Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Switzerland World Cup Schedule
- June 13: Watch Switzerland vs. Qatar — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Switzerland vs. Canada — BC Place Vancouver (3 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Qatar vs. Switzerland and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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