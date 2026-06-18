FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Panama vs. Croatia
FIFA Men's World Cup

Panama vs. Croatia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 23, 2026 7:01 a.m. ET

Panama and Croatia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Panama lost their opening match, conceding one goal and failing to find the net against Ghana. Croatia also dropped their opener against England in a highly entertaining match. Petar Musa and Martin Baturina each scored for Croatia in a 4-2 defeat.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Panama vs. Croatia

Croatia’s Petar Musa responds with equalizer against England to end first half | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Croatia’s Petar Musa responds with equalizer against England to end first half | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Croatia’s Petar Musa scored an equalizer against England to end first half level at 1-1.

Group Standings

Panama vs. Croatia Odds

Panama World Cup Schedule

Croatia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Panama vs. Croatia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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