FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Panama vs. Croatia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 23, 2026 7:01 a.m. ET
Panama and Croatia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.
Panama lost their opening match, conceding one goal and failing to find the net against Ghana. Croatia also dropped their opener against England in a highly entertaining match. Petar Musa and Martin Baturina each scored for Croatia in a 4-2 defeat.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Panama vs. Croatia
- When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Croatia’s Petar Musa responds with equalizer against England to end first half | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Group Standings
Panama vs. Croatia Odds
Panama World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Panama vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Panama vs England - New York New Jersey Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
Croatia World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Panama vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Croatia vs Ghana - Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Panama vs. Croatia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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