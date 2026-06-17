FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Norway vs. Senegal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Norway vs. Senegal: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 22, 2026 8:13 a.m. ET

Norway and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.

Norway won their opening match against Iraq 4-1, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Leo Ostigard adding a goal. Senegal lost their opener to France 3-1, with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring for Senegal.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Erling Haaland & Norway's dominant 4-1 win vs Iraq

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Erling Haaland & Norway's dominant 4-1 win vs Iraq
Mo Edu, Kasper Schmeichel and Alex Scott react to Norway's dominant 4-1 win vs Iraq in Erling Haaland's FIFA World Cup debut.

Norway vs. Senegal Odds

Norway World Cup Schedule

Senegal World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Norway vs. Senegal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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