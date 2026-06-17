FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. Senegal: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 22, 2026 8:13 a.m. ET
Norway and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
Norway won their opening match against Iraq 4-1, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Leo Ostigard adding a goal. Senegal lost their opener to France 3-1, with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring for Senegal.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal
- When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey, NY
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
INSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Erling Haaland & Norway's dominant 4-1 win vs Iraq
Norway vs. Senegal Odds
Norway World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Norway vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Norway vs France - Boston Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Senegal World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Norway vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Senegal vs Iraq - Toronto Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Norway vs. Senegal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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