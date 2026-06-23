How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Morocco and Haiti meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener and beat Scotland 1-0 in their second match, with Ismael Saibari scoring twice across the two matches. Haiti lost to Scotland 0-1 in their opener and lost to Brazil 0-3 in their second match.

Group C Scenarios

Morocco can advance with a win, a draw or even a loss if Brazil beats Scotland. But to win Group C, they need a win while also making up a two-goal deficit on Brazil in goal difference. Haiti has been eliminated from moving on into the Round of 32, but they will be looking to finish on a high note and avoid finishing the tournament without a point.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti

Group Standings

Morocco vs. Haiti Odds

Learn more about Morocco vs. Haiti and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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