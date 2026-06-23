How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Morocco and Haiti meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.
Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener and beat Scotland 1-0 in their second match, with Ismael Saibari scoring twice across the two matches. Haiti lost to Scotland 0-1 in their opener and lost to Brazil 0-3 in their second match.
Group C Scenarios
Morocco can advance with a win, a draw or even a loss if Brazil beats Scotland. But to win Group C, they need a win while also making up a two-goal deficit on Brazil in goal difference. Haiti has been eliminated from moving on into the Round of 32, but they will be looking to finish on a high note and avoid finishing the tournament without a point.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti
- When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Morocco vs. Haiti Odds
Learn more about Morocco vs. Haiti and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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