Germany vs. Curaçao: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Germany and Curaçao meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Germany, ranked 10th by FIFA, are appearing at their 21st World Cup, with their best finish a championship run — four times, in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014. Curaçao enter Group E ranked 82nd by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao

Group E Preview: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into Group E featuring four-time champions, Germany! The duo dives into everything you need to know including Alexi’s surprising group picks. Is Moisés Caicedo and Ecuador set for a deep run? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Germany vs. Curaçao Odds

Germany World Cup Schedule

Curaçao World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Germany vs. Curaçao and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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