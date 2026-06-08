FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Curaçao: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 14, 2026 1:02 a.m. ET
Germany and Curaçao meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas.
Germany, ranked 10th by FIFA, are appearing at their 21st World Cup, with their best finish a championship run — four times, in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014. Curaçao enter Group E ranked 82nd by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao
- When: Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group E Preview: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Germany vs. Curaçao Odds
Germany World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Watch Germany vs. Curaçao — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Watch Germany vs. Ivory Coast — Toronto Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Germany vs. Ecuador — New York New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Curaçao World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Curaçao vs. Germany — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Curaçao vs. Ecuador — Kansas City Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast — Philadelphia Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Germany vs. Curaçao and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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