France vs. Senegal: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
France and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey.
France, ranked third by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in both 1998 and 2018. Senegal enter Group I ranked 15th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2002.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch France vs. Senegal
- When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
France vs. Senegal Odds
France World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch France vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch France vs Iraq - Philladelphia Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Norway vs France - Boston Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
Senegal World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch France vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch Norway vs Senegal - New York New Jersey Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Senegal vs Iraq - Toronto Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about France vs. Senegal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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