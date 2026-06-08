France vs. Senegal: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

France and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey.

France, ranked third by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in both 1998 and 2018. Senegal enter Group I ranked 15th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2002.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch France vs. Senegal

When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway The GROUP OF DEATH! Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into Group I featuring the co-favorites, France. This is a star studded affair as well with Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane taking the stage. Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

France vs. Senegal Odds

France World Cup Schedule

Senegal World Cup Schedule

Learn more about France vs. Senegal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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