Colombia vs. DR Congo: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Colombia and DR Congo meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.
Colombia won their opening match against Uzbekistan 3-1, with Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz, and Jaminton Campaz each finding the net. DR Congo surprised the group with a draw their opener with Portugal 1-1. Yoane Wissa scored to earn the side their first World Cup point since returning to the tournament for the first time in 52 years.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo
- When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
INSTANT REACTION 🚨 DR Congo Gets IMPRESSIVE Draw Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Group Standings
Colombia vs. DR Congo Odds
Colombia World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Colombia vs DR Congo - Guadalajara Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Colombia vs Portugal - Miami Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET)
DR Congo World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Colombia vs DR Congo - Guadalajara Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan - Atlanta Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Colombia vs. DR Congo and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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