Colombia vs. DR Congo: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Colombia and DR Congo meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.

Colombia won their opening match against Uzbekistan 3-1, with Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz, and Jaminton Campaz each finding the net. DR Congo surprised the group with a draw their opener with Portugal 1-1. Yoane Wissa scored to earn the side their first World Cup point since returning to the tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 DR Congo Gets IMPRESSIVE Draw Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Check out Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alexi Lalas &Thierry Henry's postgame reaction to DR Congo's 1-1 draw to Portugal.

Group Standings

Colombia vs. DR Congo Odds

Colombia World Cup Schedule

DR Congo World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Colombia vs. DR Congo and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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