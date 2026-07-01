How to Watch Canada vs. Morocco: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Canada and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET from Houston Stadium.

Canada is playing for another piece of history. Les Rouges finished second in Group B with four points, then broke through for their first knockout-stage win in program history by beating South Africa in the Round of 32. Win and Canada reaches the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever.

Morocco arrives with just as much on the line, backed by a stronger résumé. Morocco finished level with Brazil at seven points in Group C, then knocked out the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32.

For both sides, the math is as clean as it gets in knockout soccer. There's no draw that helps, no backing into the next round, no seeding to fall back on. Canada is chasing the best men's World Cup run in program history. Morocco is looking to prove its group stage and Round of 32 grit were just the beginning, not the ceiling.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Canada vs. Morocco

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

FULL PENALTIES ⚽️ Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32 Check out the full penalties between Netherlands and Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32!

Canada vs. Morocco Preview

Achraf Hakimi's influence down Morocco's right side is the one battle to watch.

For Morocco, he has been the clearest chance creator and a real end-product threat. He leads them with 11 chances created, and he is also tied near the top of their attack with 5 shots on goal. That matters against a Canada side that likes to push and play in advanced areas, because Hakimi can hurt you both in buildup and in the final action.

Canada has the profile to make that lane a real fight. They have allowed just 3 goals in this tournament, and Alistair Johnston has been one of their steadiest readers of danger with 4 interceptions. If Canada can slow Hakimi's service and keep him from turning wide possession into clean entries, Morocco's attack gets a lot less sharp.

Watch the first few Morocco possessions on that flank. They should tell you how much control Hakimi is going to have over the match.

Canada vs. Morocco Odds

Learn more about Canada vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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