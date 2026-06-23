FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Bosnia vs. Qatar
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 24, 2026 3:46 a.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

Bosnia and Herzegovina drew 1-1 with Canada in their opener and lost to Switzerland 1-4 in their second match, with Ermin Mahmic and Jovo Lukic each scoring once in the tournament so far. Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener and lost to Canada 0-6 in their second match.

Group B Scenarios

Bosnia can keep its Round of 32 hopes alive with a win or draw, either of which secures a third-place finish in Group B. Qatar can also finish third with a win, but only if Switzerland simultaneously loses to Canada by enough to overcome a nine-goal swing in goal difference, essentially an impossible ask.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Group Standings

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Odds

Learn more about Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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