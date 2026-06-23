How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.
Bosnia and Herzegovina drew 1-1 with Canada in their opener and lost to Switzerland 1-4 in their second match, with Ermin Mahmic and Jovo Lukic each scoring once in the tournament so far. Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener and lost to Canada 0-6 in their second match.
Group B Scenarios
Bosnia can keep its Round of 32 hopes alive with a win or draw, either of which secures a third-place finish in Group B. Qatar can also finish third with a win, but only if Switzerland simultaneously loses to Canada by enough to overcome a nine-goal swing in goal difference, essentially an impossible ask.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
- When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Odds
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