Belgium vs. Iran: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jun. 21, 2026 3:04 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 21, 2026 3:04 a.m. ET

Belgium and Iran meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

Belgium drew their opening match against Egypt 1-1. Iran also drew their opener 2-2 against New Zealand, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi each finding the net for Iran.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran

When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Belgium and Egypt's thrilling 1-1 draw ⚽️ Clint Dempsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Kaylyn Kyle react to Belgium and Egypt's 1-1 draw on Mo Salah's birthday.

Belgium vs. Iran Odds

Belgium World Cup Schedule

Iran World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Belgium vs. Iran and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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