FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Iran: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 21, 2026 3:04 a.m. ET
Belgium and Iran meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.
Belgium drew their opening match against Egypt 1-1. Iran also drew their opener 2-2 against New Zealand, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi each finding the net for Iran.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
INSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Belgium and Egypt's thrilling 1-1 draw ⚽️
Belgium vs. Iran Odds
Belgium World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Belgium vs Iran - Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)
Iran World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch Belgium vs Iran - Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Egypt vs Iran - Seattle Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Belgium vs. Iran and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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