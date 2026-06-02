FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Austria vs. Jordan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 16, 2026 12:01 p.m. ET
Austria and Jordan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area.
Austria, ranked 24th by FIFA, are appearing at their eighth World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 1954. Jordan enter Group J ranked 63rd by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan
- When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Austria vs. Jordan Odds
Austria World Cup Schedule
- June 17: Watch Austria vs. Jordan — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (12 a.m. ET)
- June 22: Watch Austria vs. Argentina — Dallas Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Austria vs. Algeria — Kansas City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Jordan World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch Austria vs Jordan - San Franciso Bay Area Stadium (12 a.m. ET)
- June 22, 2026: Watch Jordan vs Algeria - San Franciso Bay Area Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Jordan vs Argentina - Dallas Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Austria vs. Jordan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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