Austria vs. Jordan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Austria and Jordan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area.

Austria, ranked 24th by FIFA, are appearing at their eighth World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 1954. Jordan enter Group J ranked 63rd by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan

When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan Here. Comes. Lionel Messi! Alexi Lalas and David Mosse Break down the defending champions, Argentina, alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. What can we expect from Marcel Sabitzer and Austria? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Austria vs. Jordan Odds

Austria World Cup Schedule

Jordan World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Austria vs. Jordan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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