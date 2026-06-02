Argentina vs. Algeria: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream
Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Algeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
Argentina, ranked first by FIFA, are appearing at their 19th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run most recently in 2022. Algeria enter Group J ranked 28th by FIFA, appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 result in 2014.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria
- When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Argentina vs. Algeria Odds
Argentina World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch Argentina vs Algeria - Kansas City Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch Argentina vs Austria - Dallas Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Argentina vs Jordan - Dallas Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
Algeria World Cup Schedule
- June 16, 2026: Watch Argentina vs Algeria - Kansas City Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 22, 2026: Watch Jordan vs Algeria - San Franciscio Bay Area Stadium (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Algeria vs Austria - Kansas City Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Argentina vs. Algeria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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