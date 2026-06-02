FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Algeria: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Algeria: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Jun. 16, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Algeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Argentina, ranked first by FIFA, are appearing at their 19th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run most recently in 2022. Algeria enter Group J ranked 28th by FIFA, appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 result in 2014.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria

Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Here. Comes. Lionel Messi! Alexi Lalas and David Mosse Break down the defending champions, Argentina, alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. What can we expect from Marcel Sabitzer and Austria? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Argentina vs. Algeria Odds

Argentina World Cup Schedule

Algeria World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Argentina vs. Algeria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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