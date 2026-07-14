FIFA Men's World Cup
How Spain Has Sustained Success At Every Level Of International Soccer
FIFA Men's World Cup

How Spain Has Sustained Success At Every Level Of International Soccer

Published Jul. 14, 2026 8:09 p.m. ET

Spain has clinched its spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a 2-0 win over France on Tuesday, adding to the team's long list of achievements in the sport, at every level.

"Women’s football, youth tournaments, Olympics — I lost a final to them," World Cup winner Thierry Henry said of Spain after the match. "Time and time and time again, they’re coming.

"They have an identity, a philosophy, they all play the same way at every level."

(Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

In the last three years, the men’s national team has won the 2023 UEFA Nations League, the 2024 European Championship and the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Spain is almost in the midst of the longest unbeaten streak in the history of international soccer with 37 games unbeaten.

Spain DOMINATES Against Mbappé & France 🇪🇸 Will Spain Win FIFA World Cup™ Final?

Spain DOMINATES Against Mbappé & France 🇪🇸 Will Spain Win FIFA World Cup™ Final?

The women’s national team, meanwhile, won its first ever World Cup in 2023 and a UEFA Nationals League title in 2025. It made the final of the 2025 European Championship but lost to England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Their shared success isn't a coincidence, according to Henry.

"They have an identity, a philosophy, they all play the same way at every level," Henry said. "The coach knows exactly how the system is, you can see, this is a team with stars on it."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's has coached 14 total matches across the World Cup and Euros, and he’s won 13 and tied one, which is the most matches coached without losing for a European coach. Before he took over Spain's men's national team, he coached Spain at the youth levels —U19, U21 and U23 — for nine years.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Henry believes that De la Fuente's ability to enjoy immediate success at the senior level is a testament to Spain's tactical philosophy.

"When Spain has the ball, they don’t give you the ball back, you have to go and get it," Henry said. "I want to give credit to the system and what they put in place. Because Spain never used to win like that. And now they win at every level."

Spain will play the winner of Argentina vs. England for the World Cup title on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France vs Spain Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals

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