FIFA Men's World Cup
How Long Is Folarin Balogun's Suspension? Latest On USA Star's Red Card Status
FIFA Men's World Cup

How Long Is Folarin Balogun's Suspension? Latest On USA Star's Red Card Status

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 5:26 p.m. ET

The United States won't have its star striker Folarin Balogun available for its round of 16 match against Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, and it's possible he'll still be sidelined even if the U.S. advances to its first quarterfinals since 2002.

Here is everything we know about Balogun's status for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

How Long Is Balogun's Suspenion?

(Photo by Xu Chang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Folarin Balogun will serve an automatic one-game suspension as a result of the red card he received in the United States' round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. However, Balogun could face an extended suspension if FIFA's disciplinary panel decides his challenge warrants more than the automatic one-match ban that is standard with red cards at the World Cup.

Can USA Appeal Balogun's Red Card?

The U.S. has no path to appeal Balogun's standard one-match suspension, as confirmed by FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg. If FIFA extends Balogun's to more than one game and hands it down, then the U.S. could appeal that decision.

How Did Balogun Get His Red Card?

Balogun was competing for the ball with center back Tarik Muharemovic, and Balogun stepped on the Bosnian defender's ankle while he was falling toward the ground. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus was sent to the screen next to the field after a VAR review, and he deemed the action by Balogun to be worthy of a red card.

Balogun is the first player to score a goal and register a red card in a World Cup knockout match since Zinedine Zidane against Italy in the 2006 final.

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