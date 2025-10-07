England Harry Kane Focused on Bayern, World Cup Glory But Won't Rule Out MLS Updated Oct. 7, 2025 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In partnership with GOAL.com

Harry Kane has reacted to speculation regarding transfers back to the Premier League or over to MLS, with the Bayern Munich striker prepared to have an "honest conversation" about his future in Germany.

The England captain admits to being in no rush to leave his current surroundings, but has hinted at another new challenge being taken on at some point.

Stunning record: Kane's goal numbers for club & country

Prolific frontman Kane stepped out of his comfort zone in 2023 when severing career-long ties with Tottenham. He walked away from north London as Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer, while also becoming the greatest marksman that the England men’s national team has ever seen. His record-shattering tally for the Three Lions has been taken to 74 and counting.

Stunning standards have been maintained at Bayern, with 103 goals being recorded through 106 appearances in all competitions. Kane has been able to lift his much-publicised trophy curse, becoming a Bundesliga title winner in 2024-25. It is now being suggested that a clause in his contract could be triggered next summer if a potential suitor is prepared to pay £57 million ($77m). At that point, there will be just 12 months left to run on his deal at the Allianz Arena.

Premier League or MLS: Kane talks transfer plans

A retracing of steps to English football has been speculated on, while a switch to MLS has also been mooted for a man who has never shied away from the fact that he would like to try his luck as a kicker in the NFL once a career hitting the back of the net comes to a close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kane is, however, prepared to put all of those plans on hold for now as he feels settled in Munich. Asked again about moves to England or the United States, Kane said: "I think MLS is too early for sure, the way I feel right now, the way I am playing right now. MLS would be something later in my career when I am thinking about the last couple of years or so. In terms of staying there [at Bayern] longer, I could definitely see that.

"I spoke openly after one of the recent games a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes, what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would say probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point, with Bayern right now, I am fully all in with Bayern."

Settled in Germany: Contract extension remains possible

Kane went on to say: "If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic in that sense. I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern, I think he is fantastic and, as always in my career, as long we are improving and I am improving, then I am happy to see what we can achieve.

"If there is going to be an extension it has to work for everyone and it has to have a clear vision on where we see the club. As I say, the manager is a big part of that, the players are a big part of that. Personally I don’t want to rush into anything, the conversation I am sure will be one we have and then we will go from there.

"I am extremely happy there, my wife and kids are happy to stay and as you get older that a big part of any decision you make. But, as always, you never know what is around the corner. I am not going to put my eggs in any basket. I am going to enjoy what I am doing and right now that is at Bayern Munich, definitely for this season and probably next season that is going to be the way."

Kane targets: More silverware & World Cup bid

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp told GOAL in 2024 when asked if Kane may be tempted to chase the American dream: "He could do. Money is not going to be the key for him any more. But a big pay day at the end of his career to America and Miami, go and play for [David] Beckham’s team or somewhere, doesn’t sound too shabby does it? It sounds like quite a good idea."

Playing alongside Lionel Messi in Miami, or potentially replacing him when the Argentine GOAT leaves South Florida, would not appear to form part of Kane’s immediate plans. He is focused on chasing down more silverware with Bayern, while also playing his way towards the 2026 World Cup with England.

What did you think of this story?

share