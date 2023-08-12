German DFL-Supercup Harry Kane makes Bayern Munich debut, misses out on German Super Cup trophy Published Aug. 12, 2023 6:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Harry Kane was denied a long-awaited trophy in his first game with Bayern Munich after his team lost 3-0 to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

On the same day he signed for Bayern, Kane came on as a substitute in the 64th minute to a roar from the crowd with his team trailing 2-0 but could do little to turn the game around.

Instead, Leipzig’s Dani Olmo put on a display of Kane-style clinical finishing to score a hat trick as Bayern’s defensive frailties from last season persisted. The Spain midfielder scored off a loose ball at a third-minute free kick, again with a moment of solo skill just before halftime, and completed his hat trick from the penalty spot shortly after Kane entered the game.

Kane greeted the crowd during the pre-game warmups to enthusiastic applause. He has the No. 9 shirt at Bayern, the number previously worn by Robert Lewandowski and 1970s great Gerd Müller.

Former Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer was the only one of Bayern’s new signings to make the starting 11, with Min-jae Kim sitting next to Kane on the bench. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said the South Korea defender needed more time to adapt to Bayern after joining from Serie A champion Napoli. Kim came on at halftime with Bayern already 2-0 down.

While Kane’s transfer was stealing the show in Munich, Bayern’s title rival Borussia Dortmund started its season with a 6-1 win over fourth-tier Schott Mainz’s team of part-time players in the first round of the German Cup. Sébastien Haller scored twice for Dortmund and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had a goal on his debut after signing from Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Teutonia Ottensen, 8-0, in coach Xabi Alonso’s first game since extending his contract.

Two Bundesliga teams had upset losses. Werder Bremen was beaten 3-2 by third-tier Viktoria Cologne on an added-time goal after playing with 10 men following Amos Pieper’s 11th-minute red card, and Bochum lost on penalties to Arminia Bielefeld following a 2-2 draw.

Stuttgart beat Balingen 4-0 and Mainz won 1-0 against Elversberg.

Top-division teams cannot play each other in the first round of the German Cup and must play away at lower-division clubs. Bayern and Leipzig’s Super Cup commitments mean they won’t play their first-round German Cup games until late September.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

