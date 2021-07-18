Gold Cup Gold Cup top moments: USMNT beats Canada to win Group B, seal quarterfinal position 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Group B crown in the 2021 Gold Cup was up for grabs Sunday.

With perfect records through their first two games, the United States men's national team and Canada had it all to play for as the Gold Cup group stage began to come to a close.

The two teams squared off at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, with Super Bowl LIV MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on hand to take in the clash.

The U.S. ran out to a dream start, scoring the fastest goal in team history (since reliable records were established).

That early goal didn't portend a blowout, though, as the two North American rivals went toe-to-toe in a clash that ultimately resulted in a 1-0 win for the U.S.

Here are the biggest moments from Sunday's match:

Ahead of the match, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes to the team that beat Martinique 6-1 on Thursday.

In came Sam Vines in defense and Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget in the midfield. Gyasi Zardes also got a start in the attack for the Americans.

The USMNT got off to a flying start, pouncing on Canada to get on the board in the opening seconds.

Acosta found Lletget down the left after driving through the middle, and Lletget pinged a low cross into the 6-yard box, where Shaq Moore popped up for an easy finish.

For more up-to-date news on all things USMNT, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The United States men's team got off to a quick start against Canada in their 2021 Gold Cup group stage match, as Shaquell Moore scored 20 seconds in to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later, U.S. captain Walker Zimmerman was in a troublesome spot, with Canada searching for a quick response to going down 1-0.

Zimmerman wound up injured after an awkward fall and collision with Richie Laryea, and he was perhaps lucky to not concede a penalty in the process.

In the 15th minute, Zimmerman's day ended, and Donovan Pines came on to replace the banged-up captain along the defensive backline.

The Canadians were forced into an early substitute, too.

Ayo Akinola tried to proceed after taking a knock but signaled to the bench to come off shortly after. Jonathan Osorio then came in for the dangerous Akinola in the 24th minute.

The USMNT enjoyed a lot of the ball in the opening 30 minutes or so, but Canada grew into the game in the closing 15 minutes plus stoppage time of the first half.

Heading into the break, the Americans held their one-goal lead, but Canada showed plenty to set the stage for a fight in the second half.

The first swing of that fight belonged to Canada, after a poor pass from Pines nearly gifted the visitors an equalizer.

Fortunately for the USMNT, goalkeeper Matt Turner was quick to collect the shot from Cyle Larin and make his first save of the game.

Both teams pushed for another goal, but Canada brought more of the heat in the early portion of the second half.

However, Canada's chances were limited to just that.

With about 15 minutes of regular time remaining, it was time to bring on some fresh legs in the toasty temperatures.

For Canada, Tyler Pasher and Mark-Anthony Kaye came on for Junior Hoilett and Samuel Piette, respectively.

Berhalter countered with a trio of subs for the Americans. Jackson Yueill for Gianluca Busio, Cristian Roldan for Acosta and Matthew Hoppe for Zardes were the plays made.

In the 82nd minute, the USMNT was forced to temporarily cling to the one-goal lead down a man, with Daryl Dike getting treatment and the Americans out of substitutes.

Dike returned to play but was laboring with what appeared to be an arm injury.

A similar story played out for James Sands, who temporarily left the field for work on a leg injury before returning as the clock ticked toward the final whistle.

The closing minutes were nervy for the USMNT, to say the least, but the defense held firm to keep Canada off the board.

With the 1-0 win, the United States won Group B with nine points and will wait to see if Jamaica or Costa Rica will be their quarterfinal opponent on July 25 in Arlington, Texas.

The injury statuses of Dike and Zimmerman will be worth monitoring, but for now, Berhalter & Co. can celebrate grinding out a win against Canada.

To stay up to date on all things Gold Cup, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.