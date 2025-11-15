Gio Reyna Scores in Return to U.S. Men's Team Lineup vs. Paraguay

That was quick for Gio Reyna.

The U.S. men's team took an early lead against Paraguay in Saturday's friendly thanks to the silky attacking midfielder's goal in the fourth minute. The score came from wingback Max Arfsten's delivery into the box, which Reyna then connected for his first-ever career header.

Reyna is trying to get into the mix for a World Cup roster spot under USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It's the ninth international goal for the 23-year-old Reyna, who plays for German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, and his first international coach since March 2024. He has struggled with injuries over the past seasons with previous club Borussia Dortmund, while also trying to regain his form for the USMNT. Prior to Saturday's game, Reyna hadn't appeared for the U.S. since March.

Reyna's goal also surpassed the eight goals that his father, Claudio Reyna, had scored for the USMNT.

As for Arfsten, he now has five assists in 15 USMNT appearances. The Columbus Crew playmaker is making his case to be part of Pochettino's World Cup squad, especially if defender Antonee "Jedi Robinson" continues to struggle with injuries.

U.S. men's team right-back Sergiño Dest had said Reyna looked sharp in practice in the lead-up to Saturday's game.

"I'm happy that he's back," Dest told reporters on Friday. "I feel like I always had a great chemistry with him, and he's doing well. So I hope he stays that way, stays physically healthy. … I hope he stays with the team."

Five minutes after Reyna's goal, Paraguay leveled things up thanks to forward Alex Arce, who had his own header off Miguel Almiron’s cross.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!