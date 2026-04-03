Gattuso Resigns As Italy Boss After World Cup Qualifying Failure

The Italian national team has been plunged further into a leadership crisis following the confirmed resignation of head coach Gennaro Gattuso. His departure completes a total collapse of the Azzurri hierarchy, following the exits of delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina after a devastating playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed Italy's third consecutive World Cup absence.

Hierarchy collapses after playoff disaster

Italy’s footballing infrastructure has effectively disintegrated following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The catastrophic playoff final defeat served as the catalyst for a triple resignation, starting with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and quickly followed by legendary figure Buffon. Gattuso’s decision to mutually terminate his contract after just nine months in charge signals a total upheaval for the four-time world champions as they face a period of unprecedented administrative and technical uncertainty.

Gattuso bids heavy-hearted farewell

Despite the brief nature of his tenure, Gattuso expressed deep pride in representing the national side while acknowledging the necessity of stepping aside for a fresh start. The former midfielder thanked the supporters and the now-departed federation leadership for their unwavering trust during a turbulent period for Italian football. He stated: "With a heavy heart, having failed to achieve the goal we set ourselves, I consider my time as coach of the national team to be over. The Azzurri jersey is the most precious asset in football, which is why it's right to facilitate future technical evaluations right from the start.

"I would like to thank President Gabriele Gravina and Gianluigi Buffon, along with all the Federation's staff, for the trust and support they have always shown me. It has been an honor to lead the national team, and to do so with a group of players who have shown commitment and devotion to the jersey."

Buffon reflects on painful epilogue

Buffon also shared an emotional parting message upon stepping down from his role delegation chief, revealing that he had initially been asked to delay his resignation following the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina to allow for a period of reflection.

He explained: "Resigning just after the end of the match against Bosnia was an urgent act, one that came from deep within me. As spontaneous as the tears that ache in my heart, and which I know I share with all of you. I was asked to stall until everyone had the time to reflect. Now that President Gravina has chosen to step back, I feel free to do what I feel is the responsible act.

"Despite my sincere belief that I have built so much in terms of team spirit with Rino Gattuso and all of my collaborators in the very short time available to the national team, the main objective was to bring Italy back to the World Cup. And we didn’t succeed. I hold everything in my heart, with gratitude for the privilege and the lessons learned, even if it is a painful epilogue. Forza Azzurri sempre."

Italy must now pivot toward the UEFA Nations League as the federation begins the unenviable task of rebuilding its decimated technical and administrative structure. Although a successor has not yet been named, legendary forward Alessandro Del Piero has publicly endorsed Antonio Conte for a sensational return to coaching, aiming to restore order and nurture a new generation of talent.