Bellingham The GOAT? Lineker Thinks He Could Be 'England's Greatest Footballer'

Bellingham Leading England's Charge

Is England midfielder and 2026 World Cup star Jude Bellingham the English GOAT?

Such a thought comes in the wake of another masterclass from the Real Madrid midfielder, who is now England’s joint-top 2026 World Cup scorer alongside Harry Kane with six goals.

Bellingham’s impact has been undeniable, particularly in the high-pressure environment of the knockout rounds. Following his two-goal performance in the 3-2 victory over Mexico in the round of 16, he achieved a feat not seen for decades by scoring twice again in the 2-1 victory over Norway, further cementing his status as one of the world's premier talents. His ability to produce match-winning moments on the biggest stage has led many to wonder just how high the youngster's ceiling can be.

Matching Maradona And Breaking Records

Bellingham is the first player to score twice in consecutive knockout stage games at a single World Cup since Diego Maradona achieved the feat for Argentina in 1986. With six goals in the current edition, he has joined an elite group of England players — including Lineker himself in 1986 and Kane in 2018 and 2026 — to score at least five goals in a single tournament.

Nine of Bellingham's 12 international goals have now come at major tournaments, highlighting his knack for performing when the stakes are highest. Speaking on 'The Rest is Football' on Netflix, ex-England striker Lineker was unequivocal about the midfielder's trajectory. "I would go as far as to say I think there's a chance that I think he could well be, or end up being, England's greatest ever footballer. And that is a big shout," he said.

Entering The Bracket Of Charlton And Kane

Lineker acknowledged that England has produced world-class talent throughout its history, but noted that Bellingham possesses a rare combination of leadership and technical ability. Since making his international debut against Ireland in 2020, the midfielder has earned 54 caps and scored 12 goals for the Three Lions, helping England reach consecutive Euro finals in 2020 and 2024. Lineker placed the Madrid star alongside the likes of 1966 hero Bobby Charlton and current captain Kane while discussing the hierarchy of English football's legends.

"We've had some really great players. Some of them have not necessarily done it for their country, others have," Lineker explained. "Go back to people like Bobby Charlton, obviously, I would say would have to be up there. You would put Harry Kane in that bracket and there are other players as well, but I think at this age, to be doing what he's doing and to grabbing England by the scruff and getting them over the line, that is a superstar."

Eyes On The Semifinal Showdown

Bellingham’s heroics against Norway have set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash against Argentina, providing the midfielder with another opportunity to bolster his growing legend. The Birmingham City academy graduate is determined to capitalize on his stellar form to lead England to their first World Cup final since winning their sole title in 1966.