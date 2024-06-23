UEFA Euro
France's Kylian Mbappé getting used to new mask ahead of game vs. Poland
UEFA Euro

France's Kylian Mbappé getting used to new mask ahead of game vs. Poland

Published Jun. 23, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET

France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni said.

Tue 4:00 PM
Soccer
TO WIN
TOTAL
France
FRA
Poland
POL
DRAW
DRAW

Mbappé sat out France's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nose in the team's opening 1-0 win over Austria and has been fitted with a protective mask as the injury heals.

"It’s no secret that he’s really looking forward to the next game, and as far as the mask is concerned, he’s starting to get used to it," Tchouaméni said Sunday. "Obviously he would have preferred to play without it, but I think if you ask the doctor, he’s not going to give him the choice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s not going to change anything for him, we know he’ll be ready as soon as he’s on the pitch, and he’s going to bring us a lot."

Midfielder Tchouaméni and Mbappé will also be club teammates after the European Championship when the striker joins up with his new club, Real Madrid.

Tchouaméni suggested France was working on its finishing after the World Cup runner-up scored just one goal in its first two group-stage games at Euro 2024.

"We know we’ve got world-class strikers, and after a while they’re going to score goals, and it’s not necessarily just the strikers, it’s up to us too, whether it’s the midfielders or even the defenders, it’s a collective effort," Tchouaméni said. "But being more clinical in front of goal is one of our areas for improvement."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Euro
France
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes