FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Spain Starting Lineups: Who's Playing in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal
Updated Jul. 14, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET
Both managers have made their calls. Here are the confirmed starting lineups for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium.
France Starting XI (4-2-3-1)
- GK: Mike Maignan
- LB: Lucas Digne
- CB: William Saliba
- CB: Dayot Upamecano
- RB: Jules Koundé
- CM: Adrien Rabiot
- CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Attacking three: Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé
- ST: Kylian Mbappé
Mbappé co-leads the tournament with eight goals and enters the semifinal fresh off carrying France to a perfect 6-0-0 record.
Spain Starting XI (4-1-2-3)
- GK: Unai Simón
- RB: Pedro Porro
- CB: Pau Cubarsí
- CB: Aymeric Laporte
- LB: Marc Cucurella
- DM: Rodri
- CM: Fabián Ruiz
- CM: Dani Olmo
- Front three: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena
Spain brings the tournament's stingiest defense into the match, having gone six straight matches without allowing a goal before conceding to Belgium in the quarterfinals.
Who's the Referee?
Ivan Barton of El Salvador has the whistle for France vs. Spain.
How to Watch France vs. Spain
- Date: Tuesday, July 14
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
The winner advances to face either England or Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.
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