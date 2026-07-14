France vs. Spain Starting Lineups: Who's Playing in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal

Both managers have made their calls. Here are the confirmed starting lineups for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium.

France Starting XI (4-2-3-1)

GK: Mike Maignan

LB: Lucas Digne

CB: William Saliba

CB: Dayot Upamecano

RB: Jules Koundé

CM: Adrien Rabiot

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni

Attacking three: Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé

ST: Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé co-leads the tournament with eight goals and enters the semifinal fresh off carrying France to a perfect 6-0-0 record.

Spain Starting XI (4-1-2-3)

GK: Unai Simón

RB: Pedro Porro

CB: Pau Cubarsí

CB: Aymeric Laporte

LB: Marc Cucurella

DM: Rodri

CM: Fabián Ruiz

CM: Dani Olmo

Front three: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Spain brings the tournament's stingiest defense into the match, having gone six straight matches without allowing a goal before conceding to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Who's the Referee?

Ivan Barton of El Salvador has the whistle for France vs. Spain.

How to Watch France vs. Spain

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

The winner advances to face either England or Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.