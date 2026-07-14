FIFA Men's World Cup
france vs spain lineups
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Spain Starting Lineups: Who's Playing in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal

Updated Jul. 14, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET

Both managers have made their calls. Here are the confirmed starting lineups for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium.

France Starting XI (4-2-3-1)

  • GK: Mike Maignan
  • LB: Lucas Digne
  • CB: William Saliba
  • CB: Dayot Upamecano
  • RB: Jules Koundé
  • CM: Adrien Rabiot
  • CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
  • Attacking three: Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé
  • ST: Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé co-leads the tournament with eight goals and enters the semifinal fresh off carrying France to a perfect 6-0-0 record.

Spain Starting XI (4-1-2-3)

  • GK: Unai Simón
  • RB: Pedro Porro
  • CB: Pau Cubarsí
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte
  • LB: Marc Cucurella
  • DM: Rodri
  • CM: Fabián Ruiz
  • CM: Dani Olmo
  • Front three: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Spain brings the tournament's stingiest defense into the match, having gone six straight matches without allowing a goal before conceding to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Who's the Referee?

Ivan Barton of El Salvador has the whistle for France vs. Spain.

How to Watch France vs. Spain

The winner advances to face either England or Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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