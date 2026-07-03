France vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

France will face Paraguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FOX.

France looked every bit the tournament favorite once again in the round of 32, routing Sweden 3-0 for its largest margin of victory in the World Cup knockout stage since beating Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 final.

France has scored three or more goals in each of its four World Cup games, beating Sweden, Norway, Iraq and Senegal by a combined score of 13-2.

Kylian Mbappé has led the way with six goals, while Michael Olise looks to be on pace to break the World Cup assist record.

Les Bleus seek to make four straight World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, and to be the third team to reach three straight World Cup finals with three more wins.

Meanwhile, Paraguay comes into this match after pulling off the upset of the tournament so far with a penalty shootout win over Germany, advancing in the World Cup knockout stage for the second time in its nation's history.

Paraguay had only 25% possession against Germany, which was the third-lowest in a World Cup knockout match on record (since 1966), and gave up 21 shots. But La Albirroja still prevailed.

So can the giant slayers do it again? Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. Paraguay matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 4.

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Kylian Mbappé is -200 to score against Paraguay (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

France vs. Paraguay Odds

Moneyline

France : -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Paraguay : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Draw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Spread

France -1.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Paraguay +1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

France vs. Paraguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

With 13 goals in its first four World Cup games, France looks unstoppable. In this match, Paraguay will try and do the same thing it did against Germany: park the bus and hope this game goes to penalties. However, France seems like it's a tier above Germany. Behind the Mbappé-Olise connection, France's attack is just playing at a different level right now. Take Les Bleus -1.5.

How to Watch France vs. Paraguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

France : -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Paraguay: +1080 (bet $10 to win $118 total)

Both Teams to Score