France coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

Published Dec. 1, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET

France coach Didier Deschamps won't attend Saturday's draw for next year’s European Championship after undergoing surgery.

The French federation said in a statement Friday that Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks. France will instead be represented by assistant coach Guy Stephan.

"It was not a light-hearted decision that I decided not to go to the draw," Deschamps said. "It’s always a pleasant moment, during which I really enjoy chatting with my counterparts. But wisdom dictated a few days’ rest."

Tournament host Germany and France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and England are in Pot 1 for the 24-team draw in Hamburg.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

