FOX Sports University: Bridging Academia and Sports Media

I went to college back in the 1900s — the previous century.

Like many young students, I didn’t fully appreciate or take advantage of the college experience at the time. But when FOX recently contacted me with the opportunity to head back to college and participate in the FOX Sports U program, I jumped at the chance to see what this generation of students in the broadcast field were up to.

Meeting with the Syracuse students at the prestigious Newhouse School of Communication, it was clear that they meant business. This generation has grown up in a world where everything is being "broadcast", with all the production, distribution, and competition of traditional broadcast media. But some of the challenges and opportunities in the business remain the same.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup a year away and FOX looking to maximize our broadcast, the challenge presented to the students was pretty simple: How does FOX go about attracting as many young/new viewers as possible to the 2026 FIFA World Cup? It was an open canvas for them to showcase their ideas and skills.

The groups set about conceiving, creating, and presenting their projects. We were able to see and follow the progression, including the inevitable ups and downs of any project. There are dynamics in a project involving communication, personalities, work distribution, and, of course, the pressure of a deadline. All these things are found in the real world and require proper navigation to succeed.

The final presentations were unique and thoughtful. They often forced me to think about the business I’ve been in for years in a different way. Any good learning environment needs the proper balance of positive and negative feedback. We wanted to encourage the students without giving them a false sense of security. If there were problems or concerns with the projects, we honestly pointed them out and looked for solutions. If there were good ideas we praised them and looked to improve upon them. But the students did all the hard work.

Each project was unique and looked at the challenge in a different way. The students and their projects were impressive, in substance and style. It’s a skill and art, getting up in front of decision-makers and clearly and convincingly selling your idea.

The FOX Sports U program, like real life, has an element of competition. At the end of the semester, there is a winner, like real life. But there are no real losers. After all, college is where you learn from your mistakes and successes. The real world will come soon enough for these students, but judging by my FOX Sports U experience with them ... they’re gonna do just fine.

What is FOX Sports University?

In 2008, FOX Sports created an innovative partnership program with colleges and universities across the country named FOX Sports University. Since its inception, the initiative has forged partnerships with more than 40 elite academic and athletic institutions nationwide. This unique program has empowered thousands of students with hands-on industry experience while simultaneously generating fresh, creative concepts and a pipeline of talent for FOX Sports.

FOX Sports University projects reflect current business priorities and are created specifically for the partner class curriculums and learning goals. Graduate and undergraduate participants tackle semester-long projects, developing actionable solutions that have potential for real-world implementation across FOX Sports platforms.

What sets this program apart is the direct involvement of FOX Sports executives and on-air talent throughout the educational journey. Students gain invaluable insights while producing research, campaigns, and strategic concepts that receive real-time feedback along the way.

The program's success as a talent pipeline is evident with hundreds of FOX Sports University alumni transitioning to internships and full-time roles within the company since its inception.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

