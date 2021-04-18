UEFA Champions League Premier League, Serie A, La Liga clubs reportedly agree to formation of super league 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The European soccer landscape could be bound for a seismic shakeup.

Some of the world's most iconic clubs have an agreement in principle to form a breakaway super league, according to Tariq Panja of The New York Times.

A dozen teams are named in the report as either being founding members or having expressed interest, including six Premier League clubs, three La Liga clubs and three Serie A clubs.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool comprise the EPL contingent. Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan from Italy's Serie A are also named, as are Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been invited, too, as has Ligue 1's Paris St. Germain, but those teams have not committed.

The proposed format for the super league would have a total of 20 teams ⁠— 16 permanent members and four qualifiers from domestic competitions, per Panja. The teams would play midweek games in two groups of 10 for the group stage, with the top four in each group qualifying for the knockout rounds. The final would then be played on a weekend.

The number of permanent teams is unclear, as ESPN's Mark Ogden reported that 15 teams would be spared from the threat of relegation, rather than 16.

Per Ogden, $6 billion in funding for the project, which is planned to start for the 2023-24 season, is coming from JP Morgan.

The super league is seen as a direct threat to the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious ⁠— and lucrative ⁠— European soccer competition at this point.

UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe, released a joint statement alongside a number of prominent domestic soccer associations regarding the proposed super league.

In it, UEFA and associations called the super league a "cynical project" and one "that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

Furthermore, UEFA reiterated that any club playing in the super league would be barred from any other competition and that players on those clubs could be banned from representing their national teams.

"As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

Per The New York Times, each of the permanent members of the super league would be promised $425 million to sign up.

Reaction to the news has been largely critical, as the super league is seen as a cash grab by the proposed members.

Sky Sports' Micah Richards, who made 245 appearances for Man City during his career, called the proposal "an absolute disgrace."

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, also voiced his displeasure on Sky Sports.

"I mean, I'm a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life, but I'm disgusted. Absolutely disgusted." Neville said. "They're breaking away into a league without competition? That they can't be relegated from? It's an absolute disgrace."

Neville even suggested that the Premier League should deduct points from the six English teams that are reportedly signed up.

In addition to the joint statement released by UEFA, the EPL sent out a separate release condemning the idea.

"A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper."

So far FIFA, the international governing body of the sport, has not commented on the report.

Perhaps not by coincidence, UEFA was reportedly set to announce a new Champions League format Monday.

Whether or not the proposed super league comes to fruition, it certainly seems that trying times lie ahead for European soccer.

