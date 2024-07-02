UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Türkiye's Cinderella story continues, Netherlands await them Published Jul. 2, 2024 7:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Türkiye's underdog story at Euro 2024 will continue into the tournament's semifinals following its 2-1 win over Austria on Monday at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Here's everything that happened on the final day of quarterfinals at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Netherlands 3, Romania 0

The Netherlands advanced in a knockout stage game at the Euros for the first time since 2004 and won a knockout stage game for the first time since 2000.

The Netherlands won by three goals, its second-largest margin of victory ever in a knockout stage match at the Euros. This is also the first time the Netherlands has scored more than once in a knockout stage match since 2000.

Cody Gakpo is the youngest Dutch player to score and assist in a knockout match in a major tournament since Marco van Basten in the final of Euro 1988 (23 years and 238 days). Gakpo now has six goals in 10 major tournament appearances for the Netherlands; he also scored three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gakpo is the sixth Dutchman to score three-plus in a single edition of the Euros along with Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Kluivert and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Donyell Malen scored his eighth goal for the Netherlands as a substitute (two this match), with only Pierre van Hooijdonk (10) having more for the national team. Klaas Jan Huntelaar also has eight.

Malen is the first Dutch player ever to record a brace as a sub in a Euros match and the first player to record a brace as a sub in the Euros since Savo Milosevic for Yugoslavia in 2000 (all stages).

Malen has now scored four goals in his last seven caps after registering just five goals in his first 28 caps.

Xavi Simons had two assists, becoming the second-youngest player in Euros history to record two assists in a knockout stage game at 21 years and 72 days. Cesc Fàbregas was 21 years and 53 days old when he did so in 2008.

Netherlands will play Türkiye on Saturday, July 6 in Berlin.

Romania fell to 0-2-0 (W-L-D) in knockout stage matches at the Euros all-time (lost in 2000 quarterfinals). It has not won or advanced in a knockout stage match at a major tournament since the 1994 World Cup.

Romania has not beaten the Netherlands since 2007 (Euro qualifying match).

Romania vs. Netherlands Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

Türkiye 2, Austria 1

Türkiye advanced in a knockout stage of the Euros for the second time ever (2008), and advanced in the knockout stage of a major tournament for the third time ever (2002 World Cup, 2008 Euros).

Merih Demiral's first goal was the fastest ever in a knockout stage match at the Euros, and the second-fastest goal ever in all stages. Four of the six fastest goals in Euros history have come in this tournament.

Türkiye now have the earliest goalscorers in knockout rounds at both the Euros (Demiral) and the World Cup (Hakan Sukur vs. Korea Republic at World Cup in 2002)

Demiral recorded the second brace of the day as well as the second of the tournament (Donyell Malen). Entering today, he had two goals in 47 caps.

Demiral is the third defender in Euros history to record a brace, and the first since 1984. He is the first defender to record a brace in a major tournament knockout stage match since Lilian Thuram in 1998.

Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz started for Turkey, making them the first team to start two players under age 20 in a knockout match in a major tournament since Hungary against Denmark at Euro 1964.

Güler became the second-youngest (19 years and 128 days) player to record an assist in a Euros knockout stage match since 1980. Spain's Lamine Yamal is the youngest at 16 years and 353 days.

Türkiye will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Austria remains winless in knockout stage matches at the Euros all-time, and has not advanced in a knockout stage of a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

Austria has not scored in their last 6 competitive meetings with Türkiye (including today).

Demiral's first goal was the earliest goal Austria has conceded in a game since October 1996, when Jürgen Nöldner also scored in the opening minute for East Germany in World Cup qualification, with that match also coming in Leipzig.

Michael Gregoritsch's goal for Austria was the 100th of this tournament.

Ralf Rangnick is now 16-5-5 (W-L-D) since taking over Austria in April 2022.

This match saw three goals scored from corners; entering today, there had never been more than two in a game at the Euros before.

Türkiye vs. Austria Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

