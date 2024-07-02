UEFA Euro
UEFA Euro
Euro 2024 daily recap: Türkiye's Cinderella story continues, Netherlands await them
Published Jul. 2, 2024 7:04 p.m. ET
Türkiye's underdog story at Euro 2024 will continue into the tournament's semifinals following its 2-1 win over Austria on Monday at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.
Here's everything that happened on the final day of quarterfinals at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:
Netherlands 3, Romania 0
- The Netherlands advanced in a knockout stage game at the Euros for the first time since 2004 and won a knockout stage game for the first time since 2000.
- The Netherlands won by three goals, its second-largest margin of victory ever in a knockout stage match at the Euros. This is also the first time the Netherlands has scored more than once in a knockout stage match since 2000.
- Cody Gakpo is the youngest Dutch player to score and assist in a knockout match in a major tournament since Marco van Basten in the final of Euro 1988 (23 years and 238 days). Gakpo now has six goals in 10 major tournament appearances for the Netherlands; he also scored three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
- Gakpo is the sixth Dutchman to score three-plus in a single edition of the Euros along with Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Kluivert and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
- Donyell Malen scored his eighth goal for the Netherlands as a substitute (two this match), with only Pierre van Hooijdonk (10) having more for the national team. Klaas Jan Huntelaar also has eight.
- Malen is the first Dutch player ever to record a brace as a sub in a Euros match and the first player to record a brace as a sub in the Euros since Savo Milosevic for Yugoslavia in 2000 (all stages).
- Malen has now scored four goals in his last seven caps after registering just five goals in his first 28 caps.
- Xavi Simons had two assists, becoming the second-youngest player in Euros history to record two assists in a knockout stage game at 21 years and 72 days. Cesc Fàbregas was 21 years and 53 days old when he did so in 2008.
- Netherlands will play Türkiye on Saturday, July 6 in Berlin.
- Romania fell to 0-2-0 (W-L-D) in knockout stage matches at the Euros all-time (lost in 2000 quarterfinals). It has not won or advanced in a knockout stage match at a major tournament since the 1994 World Cup.
- Romania has not beaten the Netherlands since 2007 (Euro qualifying match).
Türkiye 2, Austria 1
- Türkiye advanced in a knockout stage of the Euros for the second time ever (2008), and advanced in the knockout stage of a major tournament for the third time ever (2002 World Cup, 2008 Euros).
- Merih Demiral's first goal was the fastest ever in a knockout stage match at the Euros, and the second-fastest goal ever in all stages. Four of the six fastest goals in Euros history have come in this tournament.
- Türkiye now have the earliest goalscorers in knockout rounds at both the Euros (Demiral) and the World Cup (Hakan Sukur vs. Korea Republic at World Cup in 2002)
- Demiral recorded the second brace of the day as well as the second of the tournament (Donyell Malen). Entering today, he had two goals in 47 caps.
- Demiral is the third defender in Euros history to record a brace, and the first since 1984. He is the first defender to record a brace in a major tournament knockout stage match since Lilian Thuram in 1998.
- Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz started for Turkey, making them the first team to start two players under age 20 in a knockout match in a major tournament since Hungary against Denmark at Euro 1964.
- Güler became the second-youngest (19 years and 128 days) player to record an assist in a Euros knockout stage match since 1980. Spain's Lamine Yamal is the youngest at 16 years and 353 days.
- Türkiye will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
- Austria remains winless in knockout stage matches at the Euros all-time, and has not advanced in a knockout stage of a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.
- Austria has not scored in their last 6 competitive meetings with Türkiye (including today).
- Demiral's first goal was the earliest goal Austria has conceded in a game since October 1996, when Jürgen Nöldner also scored in the opening minute for East Germany in World Cup qualification, with that match also coming in Leipzig.
- Michael Gregoritsch's goal for Austria was the 100th of this tournament.
- Ralf Rangnick is now 16-5-5 (W-L-D) since taking over Austria in April 2022.
- This match saw three goals scored from corners; entering today, there had never been more than two in a game at the Euros before.
More Euro 2024 from FOX Sports:
- Ronaldo says this is his 'last' Euros, won't match Tom Brady by playing at age 43
- The Netherlands have emerged as legitimate Euro 2024 title contenders
- Netherlands dominates Romania to advance, even while still seeking top form
- Kylian Mbappé 'hates' his mask, but he might be stuck with it for awhile
- Gareth Southgate reminds fans, media: England's most iconic teams also struggled
